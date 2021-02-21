Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 25,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the average daily volume of 5,390 call options.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

