Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 8,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

