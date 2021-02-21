Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.84

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.84 and traded as low as $24.32. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1,163,293 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

