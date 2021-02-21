Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $480.00 at Barclays

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.86.

Intuit stock opened at $411.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.40. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

