Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells $1,012,400.22 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

