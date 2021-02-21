Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE IBP opened at $126.63 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

