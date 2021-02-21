InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading 13.3% Higher

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.19. 25,620,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 29,091,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kester acquired 120,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.