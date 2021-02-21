Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $6,829,582.50 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zendesk stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zendesk by 40.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 410.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $211,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

