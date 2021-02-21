Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Sells 21,875 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $247,937,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.