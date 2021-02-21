Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $1,202,640.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $1,202,640.00.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total value of $1,211,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total value of $1,201,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $1,290,420.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.08 and a 200 day moving average of $203.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 64.3% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.