Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells 705 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TYL opened at $473.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $479.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

