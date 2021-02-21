Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $948,795.78 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TNET opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $480,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.