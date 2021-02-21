Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells $13,743,616.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80.

On Monday, November 30th, Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77.

NYSE PG opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.