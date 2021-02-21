Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells 278 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $10,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,151,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLGN stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.