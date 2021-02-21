Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Sells $98,187.18 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SSTI stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.86 million, a PE ratio of 212.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

