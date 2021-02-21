Insider Selling: SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Sells $1,251,000.00 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SAIL opened at $63.41 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,334.67 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

