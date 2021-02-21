Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells $2,878,730.76 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mitesh Dhruv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total transaction of $4,038,767.70.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,198 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $3,940,685.88.

RingCentral stock opened at $427.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average of $321.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.17.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

