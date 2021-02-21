Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 481.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.