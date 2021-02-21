Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 481.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

