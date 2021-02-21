Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 3,590 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Thomas H. Decker sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $37,838.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

