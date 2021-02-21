Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CMO Sells $25,986.87 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87.

Elizabeth Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KVH Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $23,819.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.62. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $259.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.