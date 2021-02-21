Insider Selling: Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) COO Sells 41,369 Shares of Stock

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,555.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Don Walker Barrett III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inuvo alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

INUV stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Inuvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.