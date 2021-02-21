Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXEL opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 147.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

