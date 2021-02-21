Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Sells $228,885.30 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.