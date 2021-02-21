Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $1,989,840.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NET opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

