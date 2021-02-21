Insider Selling: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $386,950.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CDW stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $162.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

