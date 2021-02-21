Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Sells $86,416.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BG opened at $76.38 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

