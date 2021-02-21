Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells $312,393.02 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Larry D. Bouts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00.

BJRI opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

