Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells $1,547,000.00 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

