Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells 8,942 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $364,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,447,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,752,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Vera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AlloVir alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 8,394.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.