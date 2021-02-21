Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £372.12 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, for a total transaction of £372.12 ($486.18).

JMAT opened at GBX 3,128 ($40.87) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,171 ($41.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,842.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,502.69.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.