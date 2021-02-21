IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $43,722,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $31,384,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,051.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 449,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 410,350 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $23,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock worth $3,672,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $130.93 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

