IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Turning Point Brands worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,176,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 151,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE TPB opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

