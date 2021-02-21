IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.