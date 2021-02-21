IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

