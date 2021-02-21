IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.10 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

