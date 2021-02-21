IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $35.46 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

