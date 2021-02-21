Independent Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €7.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SDF. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF opened at €8.80 ($10.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.