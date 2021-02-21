Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $16.00 at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 450,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

