Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells $1,765,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

