ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Earnings on Monday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

