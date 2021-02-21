Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex Sells 496,837 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86.

Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immersion alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $12.11 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $326.21 million, a P/E ratio of -242.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.