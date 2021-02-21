Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex Sells 496,837 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86.
Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00.
NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $12.11 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $326.21 million, a P/E ratio of -242.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.
