IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 7,721 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $158.92 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

