IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.11% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

