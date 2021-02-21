IMA Wealth Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $111.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

