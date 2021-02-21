IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $341.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.