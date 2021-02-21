IMA Wealth Inc. Has $14.50 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,512,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 829,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

