IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,848 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,408 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.