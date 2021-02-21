IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 16,645 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 12,671.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in MasTec by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $87.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.