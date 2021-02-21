IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,693 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.