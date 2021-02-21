IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

IHS Markit stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,318,000 after buying an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

